Logo
Logo

Sport

Coach Italiano leaves Bologna amid Napoli links
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Coach Italiano leaves Bologna amid Napoli links

Coach Italiano leaves Bologna amid Napoli links

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 19, 2026 Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano reacts REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

28 May 2026 09:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 28 : Bologna have mutually parted ways with manager Vincenzo Italiano, the club announced on Thursday amid Italian media reports linking him with a move to fellow Serie A side Napoli.

Former Fiorentina coach Italiano had joined Bologna in 2024 and led them to their first Coppa Italia title in 51 years in his debut season. Bologna finished eighth in Serie A this season, and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

"Italiano has informed the club that he considers his time at Bologna to be over, following two seasons marked by excellent results, regardless of any future career prospects," Bologna said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Vincenzo for the passion and dedication with which he has carried out his work over the past few years, which will remain in the club's history."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Napoli, who finished second in Serie A, confirmed the departure of manager Antonio Conte earlier this week.

Local media reports have also linked former AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri with a move to Napoli, along with Italiano.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement