Coach Murray and Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with his coach Andy Murray after winning his quarter final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Coach Murray and Djokovic part ways ahead of French Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 13, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in conversation with his coach Andy Murray during his first round match against Nishesh Basavareddy of the United States REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
13 May 2025 04:07PM (Updated: 13 May 2025 04:09PM)
Andy Murray will no longer coach 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, with the pair's high-profile partnership coming to an end after only six months, the Briton's team announced on Tuesday.

Djokovic appointed fellow former world number one Murray ahead of this year's Australian Open and the Serb said at the Qatar Open in February that he would continue working with Murray for an indefinite period.

However, the partnership will now end as Djokovic looks to arrest a dip in form during the clay season by competing in the Geneva Open next week, ahead of his quest for a fourth French Open title when Roland Garros gets underway on May 25.

"Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months," Murray said in a statement.

"I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

Djokovic, who won 25 of his 36 matches against Murray, said he was grateful for his former rival's hard work and support in their short spell together.

"I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together," Djokovic added.

Source: Reuters
