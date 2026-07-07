Logo
Logo

Sport

Cobolli's run to Wimbledon quarters leaves him temporarily homeless
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Cobolli's run to Wimbledon quarters leaves him temporarily homeless

Cobolli's run to Wimbledon quarters leaves him temporarily homeless
Jul 6, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Flavio Cobolli (ITA) celebrates after his match against Alex de Minaur (AUS) (not pictured) on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Cobolli's run to Wimbledon quarters leaves him temporarily homeless
Jul 6, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Flavio Cobolli (ITA) hits a backhand against Alex de Minaur (AUS) (not pictured) on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Cobolli's run to Wimbledon quarters leaves him temporarily homeless
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2026 Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his fourth round match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Cobolli's run to Wimbledon quarters leaves him temporarily homeless
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2026 Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his fourth round match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Cobolli's run to Wimbledon quarters leaves him temporarily homeless
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2026 Italy's Flavio Cobolli shakes hands with Australia's Alex de Minaur after winning their fourth round match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
07 Jul 2026 04:19AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2026 04:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, July 6 : Italy's Flavio Cobolli will need to start booking his accommodation for longer at Grand Slams if his current rate of progress continues after admitting his win over Alex de Minaur on Monday left him temporarily homeless.

The 24-year-old turned what was expected to be a closely fought battle into a one-sided romp as he outclassed the Australian fifth seed 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 on a blazing Court One to set up a clash with British wildcard Arthur Fery.

It is the second year running Cobolli has impressed at Wimbledon after reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final last year, so it was surprising to learn his accommodation had not been booked for the duration of the Championships.

Asked immediately after his match what he was going to do to celebrate his victory, soccer-mad Cobolli said: "Ice cream and today my dad cooks pasta with tomato and onion.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"It's the World Cup so I want to see Spain and Portugal. I hope I can go early to the house but first of all we have to find one. We have our luggage at the old house and now we have to find (a new) one.

"Maybe you guys have a house here in Wimbledon?"

Luckily for the 24-year-old world number 10, his grandfather has come to the rescue.

"Yeah, we found. Already found," he told reporters later. "My grandfather helped us to find a solution for tonight. But I hope we've found a solution for all the week.

"An Italian family give us all the house here in Wimbledon, so it's really cool. I will say thanks to them when I see them."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement