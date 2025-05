SYDNEY : The Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday that Argentine Franco Colapinto would replace Jack Doohan for the next five races, starting at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix next

"The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options," said Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore, who is set to take over as team principal after Ollie Oakes resigned on Tuesday.