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Coleman to leave Everton at end of season after 17 years
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Coleman to leave Everton at end of season after 17 years

Coleman to leave Everton at end of season after 17 years

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Southampton - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 18, 2025 Everton's Seamus Coleman reacts after being substituted after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

15 May 2026 05:45PM
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May 15 : Seamus Coleman will bring the curtain down on his 17-year Everton career at the end of the season when his contract expires, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 37-year-old right back, who joined from Irish side Sligo Rovers in January 2009, holds the club record for most Premier League appearances with 372 from his 433 games across all competitions.

"After more than 17 years at this great football club, I've decided this season will be my last as a player here," Coleman said in a statement.

"I want to thank the fans for their unbelievable support. You've helped me in more ways than you could imagine. I've always tried my best to put Everton Football Club first and you all mean the world to me."

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He captained the side in 140 games, earning admiration from supporters who valued his commitment.

However, injuries have limited the defender's impact in recent seasons, with just one Premier League start this campaign – a brief 10-minute appearance against Manchester United before being substituted.

Coleman said he would take time during the close season to consider his future, with Everton offering him the option of a coaching role.

"To think I've gone on to make the most Premier League appearances for Everton and to become captain of this great football club – it was beyond my wildest dreams," he said.

Source: Reuters
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