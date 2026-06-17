Colombia coach Lorenzo warns against underestimating Uzbekistan after World Cup upsets

MEXICO CITY, June 16 : Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo warned his side against complacency on Tuesday, declaring that the World Cup's opening week had shown there were no easy opponents ahead of their clash against Uzbekistan.

The South Americans return to the world's biggest football stage after missing the 2022 tournament and enter the match as favourites, but Lorenzo cautioned against underestimating an Uzbekistan side making their World Cup debut.

"The World Cup is showing us that there are no small teams and nobody should be underestimated," Lorenzo told reporters ahead of Wednesday's match at the Azteca stadium.

"Uzbekistan have had very good results against good teams, they have a great coach and four or five players of real quality. Above all they are an organised team that knows exactly how it wants to play."

Colombia arrive in Mexico with momentum after an impressive qualifying campaign and a squad led by Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz and veteran playmaker James Rodriguez.

Lorenzo said Rodriguez, the Colombia captain who has battled fitness concerns in recent seasons, was in good condition ahead of the match.

"James is doing well. He has been improving physically," Lorenzo said.

"His talent and his qualities mean that, even if he doesn't run as much as others, he gives clarity to the game and decides important moments."

The Argentine coach also dismissed suggestions that Colombia could struggle to match the intensity displayed by some of the tournament's top sides.

"We have been at that level," he said, pointing to recent matches against Croatia and France.

"Playing good football is not only about running. Sometimes we confuse intensity with playing well."

More than 65,000 Colombia supporters are expected at the Azteca, where yellow shirts have become a common sight around Mexico City in the days leading up to the match.

Lorenzo thanked fans for their support and said the team hoped to reward them with a performance worthy of a nation returning to the World Cup after an eight-year absence.

"Colombia is happiness," he said. "We want to play well and give people a reason to smile."