Colombia coach wary of Portugal's Vitinha, Ronaldo in Group K showdown

MIAMI, June 26 : Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said his team would need to be especially tactically disciplined in their World Cup Group K decider against Portugal on Saturday to deal with the threats posed by Vitinha and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Colombians need to avoid defeat to advance as group winners but Lorenzo was taking nothing for granted against a team he considers one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

"We'll try to maintain our style and our footballing identity," he told reporters on Friday.

"But without a doubt, we have to pay attention to the other characteristics and strengths (Portugal) has. It's a very well-coached team. They have a coach and players who are at the elite level of world football ... and that shows in their game."

Lorenzo said he would have preferred to have met a team of Portugal's quality later in the tournament but had analysed them thoroughly since the draw was announced.

"Both Vitinha and Ronaldo are decisive players. One in the organisation of the game and the quality of his playmaking, and the other in finishing," he added.

"So we absolutely cannot leave them alone or neglect them. Hopefully the team collective will be well-oiled.

"I think we need special tactical discipline tomorrow in order to counter both the way Vitinha starts and drives the team's play, and the finishing ability of Ronaldo, which requires special attention."

With six points in the bag from victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, Colombia are already assured of returning to the knockout stages for the first time since 2018 after failing to qualify for Qatar.

Finishing top of the group should result in a weaker opponent in the round of 32, however, and Lorenzo said he was not going to pretend he had not considered Colombia's potential pathway through the tournament.

"We come into this with an advantage, but hopefully we can play a great match tomorrow and win it, because the match carries a lot of importance," he said.

"Without a doubt, we all think about (the pathway). Without a doubt, we believe it suits us, and we're going to try to finish first."

The coach said he would not be making many changes to his team for the match at the stadium where Colombia lost the 2024 Copa America final to Argentina, ending their 28-match unbeaten streak under Lorenzo.

"When they hired me, they asked me to qualify, and now we want more," he said. "So, God willing, we'll reach the highest level and leave Colombia in the best possible place."