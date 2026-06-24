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Colombia, DR Congo name unchanged sides for Group K clash
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Colombia, DR Congo name unchanged sides for Group K clash

Colombia, DR Congo name unchanged sides for Group K clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Uzbekistan v Colombia - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 17, 2026 Colombia players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Colombia, DR Congo name unchanged sides for Group K clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v DR Congo - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 DR Congo players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
24 Jun 2026 09:16AM
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GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 23 : Colombia and DR Congo named unchanged sides for Monday's World Cup Group K clash after both teams opened their campaigns with positive results.

• Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo keeps faith with the team that beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their tournament opener.

• Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas retains his place despite criticism after his mistake led to Uzbekistan's goal.

• Midfielder Gustavo Puerta continues in the starting lineup after impressing and providing an assist in the opening victory.

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• Luis Suarez and Luis Diaz again lead Colombia's attack, with captain James Rodriguez playing behind.

• DR Congo also unchanged after earning a surprise 1-1 draw against Portugal in their first World Cup match for 52 years.

Squads:

Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Gustavo Puerta, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Ngalayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.

Source: Reuters
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