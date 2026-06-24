Colombia, DR Congo name unchanged sides for Group K clash

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 23 : Colombia and DR Congo named unchanged sides for Monday's World Cup Group K clash after both teams opened their campaigns with positive results.

• Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo keeps faith with the team that beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their tournament opener.

• Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas retains his place despite criticism after his mistake led to Uzbekistan's goal.

• Midfielder Gustavo Puerta continues in the starting lineup after impressing and providing an assist in the opening victory.

• Luis Suarez and Luis Diaz again lead Colombia's attack, with captain James Rodriguez playing behind.

• DR Congo also unchanged after earning a surprise 1-1 draw against Portugal in their first World Cup match for 52 years.

Squads:

Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Gustavo Puerta, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Ngalayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.