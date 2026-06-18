Colombia feel weight of Azteca atmosphere in World Cup win over Uzbekistan, says Lorenzo

MEXICO CITY, June 17 : Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said the emotion generated by a sea of Colombian supporters at the Azteca Stadium weighed on some of his players as they opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Goals from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz secured victory for Colombia in Mexico City, moving them to the top of Group K after Portugal and DR Congo drew 1-1 earlier in the day.

Lorenzo's side dominated long stretches of the match but were made to work harder than expected after Uzbekistan equalised before Diaz restored Colombia's lead and substitute Campaz scored in added time.

"It is a beautiful energy, but emotionally it weighed on some of the players," Lorenzo told reporters.

"I think it had to do with the emotional burden of the first game and also with the responsibility of being (match) favourites."

The Argentine manager said the atmosphere created by a largely Colombian crowd at the Azteca added to the occasion, while his team also struggled to maintain its first-half level after Uzbekistan began playing more directly after the break.

"We had a very good first half," Lorenzo said. "Then they started playing a more direct game and forced us deeper. It became a very physical match."

WEIGHT OF EXPECTATION

Despite the comfortable scoreline, Lorenzo admitted Colombia should have put the game beyond doubt much earlier.

"In the first half we could have built a bigger advantage," he said. "We lacked finishing. We keep working on that constantly."

Lorenzo said his players became overly focused on retaining possession instead of taking risks in attacking areas.

"Sometimes there was too much possession and too much fear of losing the ball," he said. "Nobody was finishing the moves."

The coach was also asked about captain James Rodriguez, who struggled to impose himself against Uzbekistan's compact defensive shape.

"It wasn't his best match, but he didn't have a bad game," Lorenzo said.

"They closed the spaces where James usually operates. He wasn't the protagonist, but in possession he gave us a lot."

Colombia next face DR Congo in Guadalajara as they seek to move closer to securing a place in the knockout stage and strengthen their grip on top spot in Group K.