Colombia forward Duran joins Zenit on loan from Saudi's Al-Nassr
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Taawoun - Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 16, 2025 Al Nassr's Jhon Duran shoots at goal REUTERS/Stringer

09 Feb 2026 11:06PM
Feb 9 :  Colombia forward Jhon Duran has joined Russia's Zenit St Petersburg on loan from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on Monday, following the termination of his loan spell with Fenerbahce.

Duran, who has scored three goals in 17 caps, joined Al-Nassr from Premier League side Aston Villa in January 2025 in a deal worth around $80 million, British media reported.

"The Colombian striker joins us on loan from Al-Nassr until the end of the 2025/26 season," Zenit posted on X.

The 22-year-old forward moved to Fenerbahce on loan in the close season from Al-Nassr, despite scoring 12 goals in 18 games for the Saudi side. He scored five goals in 18 games for the Turkish club and won the domestic Super Cup.

Zenit sit second in the Russian league with 39 points, one point behind leaders Krasnodar.

Source: Reuters
