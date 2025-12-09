Comoros chances at Cup of Nations hit by FIFA decision

Dec 9 : Comoros have had their chances of making an impact in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations severely impacted by FIFA's surprise decision to delay the release of their players, said coach Stefano Cusin.

Comoros, who are the smallest nation competing, take on highly fancied hosts Morocco in the tournament's opening game in Rabat on December 21.

However, their expansive preparation plans have had to be cancelled after FIFA changed the date that clubs have to release players to the national teams competing at the finals.

Last week, world football's governing body announced that clubs need only release players on December 15, seven days shy of the regulated 14-day period prior to a continental championship kickoff.

It has thrown plans for pre-tournament camps and friendlies into disarray for many of the 24 competing nations.

Comoros, competing at the finals for a second time and hoping to replicate the giant-killing havoc they caused in the 2021 edition in Cameroon, have been among the worst affected, according to Cusin.

"We planned a training camp in Tunisia with a friendly game against Botswana this coming weekend," he told Reuters.

"Everything was ready, but now we have had to change everything. It affects us more than other teams because we're going to play in the opening game."

Comoros draw all their players from clubs across Europe and the Middle East.

"Releasing players on December 15 means we'll only get in four or five training sessions before our first game," Cusin added.

"We are angry about that; it was not correct to tell us just one week before. If we'd known from the beginning, then we could have made a different plan."

The dates for the upcoming Cup of Nations from December 21-January 18 were set to avoid any conflict with the Champions League and other European club competitions.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)