Conceicao confident of Milan turnaround after another comeback win

MILAN : AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao is confident they are on the verge of turning their season around as he hailed his team's resilience following their thrilling 2-1 victory over Como at home on Saturday.

The result marked their second consecutive Serie A comeback win, following last week’s 3-2 victory at Lecce, which followed three straight league defeats and a lengthy period of inconsistent results.

They are seventh in the table and facing a battle to claw their way up the standings and secure Champions League qualification for next season.

"I see results of a group that really wants to do well and gives its all. There’s an incredible desire to turn around the moment and Milan’s season," Conceicao told reporters.

Milan struggled to contain Como in the first half, as the visitors created several chances both before and after their goal.

In the early stages of the second half, the hosts took over and turned the match around with goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Christian Pulisic.

"There were positive moments, but also some less good ones. We started the game well, then we conceded and doubts crept into the players' minds. It happens. We were too deep, and our pressing wasn’t well executed," the Portuguese manager said.

"In the second half, we did well exploiting Como's weaknesses: you can see clearly in the goals we scored what we worked on. This break is important."

Goalscorer Pulisic said he did not know why Milan had recently struggled in the first half of matches.

"I can't give you a reason, we want to start the game stronger and I don't know why this season we're always in trouble in the first half. The important thing is to do better in the second," he said.

"We have to be more positive, because we have won two games in a row. We have the chance to get where we want, but we think game by game."