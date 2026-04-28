Conference League semi-final run a test of Shakhtar's resilience amid war, says Palkin

(Corrects day of match to Thursday in paragraph 2)

By Suramya Kaushik

April 28 : Shakhtar Donetsk's run to the Conference League semi-finals represents much more than a sporting achievement with the team competing under extraordinary circumstances amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, their Chief Executive Officer Sergey Palkin told Reuters.

Shakhtar face Crystal Palace in the first leg on Thursday in Krakow, Poland with the tie taking their European match tally this season to 20 - the highest in the club's history, surpassing the 18 games played in 2015-16.

The Ukrainian club have reached the last four without a home base or regular fan support.

"Even reaching the semi-finals is quite a big achievement because of the circumstances we are living in," Palkin said.

"This season we've played the biggest number of European matches in our history... If we win against Crystal Palace, we will prove that our model is working and it does not depend on the place where we stay."

Shakhtar have played away from their home city since 2014 and were further displaced following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Palkin said maintaining competitiveness under such conditions had created significant logistical demands, travel fatigue and mental strain.

"In these circumstances, it's not only about sport results. It's about survival, responsibility and stability," he said.

"These are the key factors in how we manage the process. We lost our home, but we didn't lose our identity.

"Our model is based on a core of Ukrainian players mixed with Brazilian players, and we continue to develop Ukrainian talent. The team's performances had also carried significance beyond football, offering relief to Ukraine," Palkin said.

"Our game and the positive results of our game give them positive emotions. And for us, it's the biggest award we can give."

Returning to the Champions League group stage is Shakhtar's main objective. They won the UEFA Cup, now known as the Europa League, in 2009.

"We need to do everything that we can," Palkin said. "If we do that, I believe we can return to the Champions League. It's very important for us at this moment."