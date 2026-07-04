Confident Japan punish Italy in 27-10 win in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 4 : Japan secured an emphatic win against Italy in front of a sold-out crowd in Tokyo on Saturday evening to kick off their Nations Championship challenge.

The Brave Blossoms scored three tries to the Italians' one and threatened until the final whistle to finish 27-10 in a marked improvement on their recent run of form in international rugby.

The Azzurri's string of unforced errors hampered any capacity to build momentum and belied the quality that saw them topple England and Scotland at the Six Nations earlier this year.

Italy opened the scoring in the fifth minute when an angled run from outside centre Juan Ignacio Brex pierced the Japanese back line but Japan fought back six minutes later with towering skipper Warner Dearns forcing his way over the try line after a few phases of forward attacks.

Japan had most of the territory and possession throughout, aided by sharp kicking led by debutant flyhalf Ryunosuke Ito and scrumhalf Naoto Saito, who regularly put Italy on the back foot deep in their own half.

"9 and 10 were really key players for them," said Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada at a post-match press briefing. "Especially Ito, we thought he was going to be one of the weakest players of the team, just coming out of university, but he showed us all his character."

Japan scored again in the 17th minute when inside centre Yuya Hirose broke through the Italian line and offloaded to full back Tatsuro Matsunaga.

The third try came in the 47th minute after Japan plugged away over more than 15 phases until flanker Ben Gunter finally muscled over the line.

Italy's backs never found fluency but the forwards brought their physicality to bear in some bullying mauls, pushing Japan to their five-meter line and coming away with a penalty conversion on the stroke of half time having forced two offside infractions.

Although both sides were scrappy in parts, Japan made fewer handling errors and were better able to push their advantage.

The test was the second of the new Nations Championship, in which 12 sides from both Northern and Southern hemispheres face off for three fixtures this month and another three in November before a finals weekend to be held in London.

Earlier on Saturday New Zealand prevailed over France in a 34-32 thriller to kick off the tournament. Games between Australia and Ireland and Fiji and Wales are also being played on Saturday.

Japan's head coach Eddie Jones was barred from attending the game as a penalty for having verbally abused officials in Australia earlier this year.