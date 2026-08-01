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Consortium led by Staveley to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham
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Consortium led by Staveley to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham

Consortium led by Staveley to buy Gold family's stakes in West Ham

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 General view outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

01 Aug 2026 11:27PM (Updated: 01 Aug 2026 11:58PM)
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Aug 1 : Vanessa Gold, daughter of former West Ham United chair David Gold, has reached an agreement to sell her family's shares to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley and others, after a previously agreed sale to Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky fell through.

The Gold family trust owns 25.1 per cent of the shares in the English Championship (second-tier) club who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

"I have now reached an agreement to sell my family's shareholding to a consortium of PCP Capital Partners, led by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, in partnership with Ashland Forest Capital Partners," Vanessa Gold said in a statement on Saturday.

"This sale remains subject to a pre-emption process, under which existing shareholders have the option to buy the shares instead. While the process has not yet concluded, I wanted to be open with our fans about where things stand and my intentions."

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David Sullivan is the club's biggest shareholder, with 38.8 per cent. Kretinsky, through 1890s Holdings, owns 27 per cent and would have become the majority shareholder had the agreement to buy a 16 per cent portion of the Gold family's shares gone through.

"On the 12th June Daniel Kretinsky and I agreed a sale ... unfortunately, since that time the original deal and other alternatives that we have discussed could not be brought to fruition," Gold said.

Staveley and her firm PCP Capital Partners had played a key role in helping Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) take over Premier League club Newcastle United in 2021.

"The Consortium will bring deep experience and understanding of what it takes to lead a successful football club, and I have every confidence in what they can bring to West Ham," Gold added.

Source: Reuters
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