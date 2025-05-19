Conte worn down but defiant as Napoli eye Serie A title in final push

Napoli manager Antonio Conte laid bare the emotional toll of a gruelling title race, admitting that the season had pushed him beyond his limits as his side prepares for one final push towards the Serie A title.

Their penultimate match of the campaign was a rollercoaster, ending in a 0-0 draw at Parma on Sunday that saw them hit the woodwork and have a stoppage-time penalty overturned after a lengthy VAR check.

In the end, Napoli head into the final round with a one-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan, but 55-year-old manager Conte admitted the season was taking a toll on him.

"It is certainly the most difficult season of my career," Conte told DAZN.

"I gave everything, I went beyond my limits. I also know I am exhausted, I’m just about reaching the end of this season.

"Napoli is wonderful for the passion and enthusiasm, but it also brings with it demands and expectations that are often higher than the realistic capabilities."

Napoli can secure their second title in three years at home against Cagliari next Sunday.

"We are close to the Scudetto, but we still have to take that final step. It will be taken on our home turf, with the support of our fans," Conte told DAZN.

"It is a very difficult campaign, we have achieved what we wanted to do, which was to trouble the leaders to the end.

"We have been at the top for a long time, despite a season full of difficulties, but we never complained, we kept going and we are right there to achieve something unthinkable and historic for Napoli."

Yet due to his red card in the final minutes of the Parma match, Conte will not be on the bench against Cagliari after what looked like a scuffle with Parma coach Cristian Chivu.

"I was annoyed by Parma’s obstruction today, as I was used to English football, where there aren’t all these stops for cramp, injuries, pretending to be injured, so it irritated me and that's why I was sent off," he said.

"It irritates me, because you work all year to have a decisive match. I trust the staff and these lads, I above all trust the crowd at the Stadio Maradona."