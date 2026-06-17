Conway and Tickner back in New Zealand's central contract list

June 17 : Top-order batter Devon Conway and pace bowler Blair Tickner have returned to New Zealand Cricket's 20-player central contract list for the 2026-27 season, the NZC said on Wednesday.

After spending two years on a casual playing agreement with NZC to participate in franchise tournaments around the globe, Conway has returned to the pool of fully contracted players ahead of a busy 12 months of test cricket.

Tickner earned his recall with a series of highly impressive performances across all formats for both the Central Stags and the national team.

"Blair has worked extremely hard over the past few years and added new levels to his game," head coach Rob Walter said in a statement issued by NZC.

"It's important we continue to nurture that depth in our bowling stocks, especially with a heavy diet of red-ball cricket over the next 12 months, so to have Blair contracted full-time will help maintain that depth."

Walter also expressed satisfaction with Conway's full-time availability, particularly in light of the recent retirement of former captain Kane Williamson.

"Devon has been a regular member of the side in all three formats for some time now, even whilst on a casual contract, so it's great to have a player of his calibre back on the list, especially with the amount of exciting cricket coming up."

Adithya Ashok and Muhammad Abbas have been left off the list to make way for the inclusions of Conway and Tickner.

Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman both requested to be placed on the list specifically as white-ball specialists, the NZC added.

New Zealand central contract list: Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.