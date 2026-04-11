Couples rules himself out as US Ryder Cup captain, floats Bradley return

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 10 : Fred Couples has ruled himself out as the next United States Ryder Cup captain, suggesting instead that Keegan Bradley could be worth another look for the 2027 contest against Europe at Adare Manor Golf Club in Limerick, Ireland.

Speaking to reporters after his Masters second round on Friday, Couples — a five-times Ryder Cup player and three-times vice-captain who captained the U.S. to three Presidents Cup wins — said the job was not for him at this stage of his life.

"It's a really hard job. Not that I wouldn't want it, but I'm a little old to be worried about what kind of stuff they got to do, but they'll pick a good one," Couples, 66, said. "I don't know who. Maybe Keegan again. It would kind of be interesting."

Bradley captained the U.S. side that lost last September's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black and the first-time captain found himself in the crosshairs that week after a series of questionable lineup decisions.

Couples was also asked about former British Open champion Justin Leonard, who is considered by many to be a top contender to take over the captain's role and the 1992 Masters champion replied: "I would love to see Justin Leonard, you bet."

The PGA of America is searching for a captain after saying last week that Tiger Woods declined to take the role as he stepped away to focus on his health after his arrest on ​a driving under the influence charge stemming from a rollover ​crash in Florida.

Couples, known throughout his career for his laid-back demeanour, suggested that a relaxed approach and a tight focus on the players would be key qualities for whoever takes the job.

"I'm a little more loosey goosey," Couples said after a three-over-par 75 brought him to nine over on the week and well outside the cut line at the year's first major.

"Sometimes I think that really helps, and I don't like a lot of the other garbage — excuse me. I don't like a lot of other things you have to do," he said.

"I think you need to worry about the players only and not other things, and I think that would help us."

Luke Donald was named European captain for ‌a third consecutive Ryder Cup last month as he aims to become the first captain to guide a team to three straight victories next year.