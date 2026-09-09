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Courtois given green light to skip Belgium’s Nations League campaign, reports say
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Courtois given green light to skip Belgium’s Nations League campaign, reports say

Courtois given green light to skip Belgium’s Nations League campaign, reports say

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Spain v Belgium - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - July 10, 2026 Belgium's Thibaut Courtois looks dejected after the match as Belgium are eliminated from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kirby Lee

09 Sep 2026 03:35PM
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Sept 9 : Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will sit out Belgium’s Nations League campaign but has not retired from international football, Belgian media reported on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old had said after the World Cup that he may stop playing for Belgium or seek a rest this season, skipping the Nations League where Belgium are grouped with France, Italy, Turkey and play six matches over the next three months.

He told reporters after Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday that new Belgium coach Mark van Bommel understands his decision.

"I will remain available for the European Championship qualifying campaign with the national team, and I understand that I will have to fight for my place just like the other goalkeepers," he told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

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“Physically, I don't know if I can maintain the same schedule for another four years."

The first qualifiers for the 2028 European Championship are scheduled for March next year.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
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