Logo
Logo

Sport

Coutinho reunites with former Brazil teammate Neymar at Santos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Coutinho reunites with former Brazil teammate Neymar at Santos

Coutinho reunites with former Brazil teammate Neymar at Santos
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Cruzeiro - Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil - September 12, 2026 Santos' Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa cheer from the stands during the match REUTERS/Thiago Bernardes
Coutinho reunites with former Brazil teammate Neymar at Santos
Soccer Football - Copa Sudamericana - Quarter Final - First Leg - Santos v Atletico Mineiro - Estadio Urbano Caldeira, Santos, Brazil - September 9, 2026 Santos' Neymar reacts REUTERS/Alex Silva
15 Sep 2026 05:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 15 : Philippe Coutinho has reunited with his former Brazil teammate Neymar at Santos for the rest of the season, the Brazilian top-flight club said on Monday.

Coutinho spent five years at Liverpool before joining Barcelona in January 2018, helping them win two LaLiga titles. The pair's time at Barcelona did not overlap as Neymar left the Spanish side for Paris St Germain in August 2017.

Santos shared a video of Coutinho's arrival, showing him entering the dressing room and being welcomed by Neymar.

"If it's a dream, I don't want to wake up," Neymar told Coutinho in the video.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The pair have never played together at club level.

Coutinho, who made his last appearance for Brazil in March 2022, returned to his boyhood club Vasco da Gama in 2024 but left the team in February this year.

Neymar, 34, returned to Santos last year. He announced his international retirement after Brazil's exit from the World Cup in July.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement