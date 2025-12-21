Dec 21 : ‌Coventry City manager Frank Lampard said he was out of order after sparking a confrontation with Southampton players by repeatedly gesturing towards their fans at the end of Saturday's 1-1 draw in ‌the Championship.

Lampard was the target ‌of chants by the home fans in the latter stages of the match and the former England and Chelsea great came onto the pitch after the final whistle to "give ‍them a bit back".

"I was probably emotional," Lampard told reporters.

"It was really out of order but I wouldn’t have had as long in ​this game if ‌I was not sometimes emotional on the pitch, and not a bad bloke ​off it.

"Not every game can we shake hands and ⁠smile. We live ‌for this game to be emotional."

Coventry went ​ahead through Ephron Mason-Clark just before halftime. Nathan Wood equalized in the ‍second half for Southampton.

Coventry are six points clear ⁠in the Championship and will host Swansea City ​on December 26.

(Reporting ‌by Karan Prashant Saxena in ‍Bengaluru; ​Editing by Peter Rutherford)