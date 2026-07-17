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Coventry recruit Swiss defender Amenda from Frankfurt
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Coventry recruit Swiss defender Amenda from Frankfurt

Coventry recruit Swiss defender Amenda from Frankfurt

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Switzerland v Germany - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - March 27, 2026 Switzerland's Aurele Amenda REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

17 Jul 2026 02:02AM
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July 16 : Coventry City have signed Switzerland defender Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old centre back arrives after two seasons with the Bundesliga side, where he made 42 appearances in all competitions. He has seven caps for Switzerland.

"I want to win, I want to help the team and help the club succeed," Amenda said in a statement.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in this beautiful stadium, to meet the fans, to celebrate with them, to win with them. I want to score here as well so I can't wait to get started."

Coventry begin their Premier League campaign away to defending champions Arsenal on August 21.

Source: Reuters
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