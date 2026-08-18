Coventry sign striker Awoniyi from Forest

Aug 17 : Coventry City announced the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on Monday, as media reports said the Nigeria striker joined for a fee of around nine million pounds ($12 million).

• Awoniyi, 29, spent his six years as a Liverpool player on various loan spells and had a stint at Union Berlin before joining Forest in 2022.

• He made 90 Premier League appearances for Forest and scored 21 goals.

• An injury from a collision with the post forced Awoniyi to undergo abdominal surgery in May 2025, during which he was placed in an artificially induced coma.

• He returned in July, but suffered a knee injury in November that kept him out for another month last season.

• "I'm really looking forward to working with my new teammates, I have seen how amazing they have been last season, coming up from the Championship," Awoniyi said in a statement.

• Coventry visit Arsenal on Friday for their first Premier League game in 25 years.

($1 = 0.7374 pounds)