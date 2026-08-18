Logo
Logo

Sport

Coventry sign striker Awoniyi from Forest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Coventry sign striker Awoniyi from Forest

Coventry sign striker Awoniyi from Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 10, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn

18 Aug 2026 01:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 17 : Coventry City announced the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on Monday, as media reports said the Nigeria striker joined for a fee of around nine million pounds ($12 million).

• Awoniyi, 29, spent his six years as a Liverpool player on various loan spells and had a stint at Union Berlin before joining Forest in 2022.

• He made 90 Premier League appearances for Forest and scored 21 goals.

• An injury from a collision with the post forced Awoniyi to undergo abdominal surgery in May 2025, during which he was placed in an artificially induced coma.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• He returned in July, but suffered a knee injury in November that kept him out for another month last season.

• "I'm really looking forward to working with my new teammates, I have seen how amazing they have been last season, coming up from the Championship," Awoniyi said in a statement.

• Coventry visit Arsenal on Friday for their first Premier League game in 25 years.

($1 = 0.7374 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement