Croatia coach hits back at doubters, lauds evergreen Modric

PHILADELHIA, June 27 : Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic hit out at the team's doubters and said they were back to the Croatia of old after they snatched a 2-1 win over Ghana to reach the last 32 of the World Cup on Saturday.

The 2018 runners-up and 2022 semi-finalists lost their opening match 4-2 to England and produced an unconvincing 1-0 win over Panama before sealing second place in Group L with victory over the Africans.

"I would like to congratulate the players for going to the knockout stage. It was a difficult match, but I think Croatia played an excellent match in a tactical sense and positioned itself well," Dalic told reporters.

"I think we're back to where we were, like nine years ago. But that's again a small step to achieve the first objective, to go to the knockout stage."

The long-serving boss said there was a lot of "suspicion" about his team's quality after the early matches, describing some of the commentary as "pitiful".

"This national team deserves better because we had so many fans rooting for Croatia," he added.

"Even when losing or winning, they should be loved because of everything they have done for the people and for the country. This needs to be appreciated and not go against it the moment they lose."

Luka Modric became the oldest player at a World Cup to provide an assist in data dating back to 1966 after curling in the corner that set up the winning header by Nikola Vlasic.

In his last World Cup, the 40-year-old was also tenacious in defence, blocking Ghana shots on goal and harrying their attackers throughout.

"Luka was truly fantastic ... That's his character and his energy," said Dalic.

"He's aware that this is the last World Cup and he's trying to do his best ... I hope that he will be healthy and that he stays with the Croatians for as long as possible."

Dalic also gave himself credit for revving up Italy-based attacker Vlasic who was promoted to the starting 11 against Ghana after not playing against Panama.

Vlasic struck the post from distance in the first half before thumping in a powerful header.

"This is how he has played throughout the season," said Dalic.

"He showed this tonight as well.

"Before the match I told him: 'It's your match.' And it turned out to be so."