Croatia coach wants team to act like favorites when they face Panama

TORONTO, June 22 : Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic called on his team to act like favourites and improve in defence when they face Panama in a World Cup clash neither team can afford to lose.

Dalic had a few choice words for his team after their 4-2 defeat by England in their World Cup opener, saying he witnessed the worst-executed set pieces since he took over as coach.

"We have to be better than we were last time. We have to repair and fix the errors we've made, primarily in the defence," Dalic told reporters a day before facing Panama in Toronto.

Dalic, who has been in charge since 2017, said he expected more responsibility and concentration from his players and was wary of their opponent's attacking gameplan.

"We are the favourites, we have to act like it, and we expect results," he said ahead of the Group L game.

England top the group level on three points with Ghana, while Croatia and Panama have yet to get off the mark.

If Croatia lose to Panama and Ghana avoid defeat against England they will be eliminated at the group stage.

Croatia's Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is ready for the challenge and is banking on the national team's big-match pedigree to make it to the knockout stage.

"We have shown a number of times that we play the best matches whenever it is difficult," he said.

FOCUS ON MODRIC

The limelight will also be on Croatia captain Luka Modric as the AC Milan midfielder makes his 200th international appearance.

Dalic spoke glowingly of the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, saying he was a role model on how to prepare, play and behave in a national team.

"He is my right hand on the pitch," he said.

The 40-year-old has one last chance to guide Croatia to a World Cup trophy, having led them to an inspirational runners-up finish in the 2018 edition and third place in 2022.

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who is on an official trip to Canada, will meet the team ahead of the game and cheer for them from the stands, his office said.

He exchanged soccer jerseys with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney earlier on Monday.

"We expect great support from the stands," Dalic said. "We really expect the crowd to be our 12th player, we'll do our best not to disappoint them."