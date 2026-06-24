Croatia scorer Budimir hails win over Panama that keeps hopes alive

TORONTO: Croatia's match-winner Ante Budimir rejoiced in their 1-0 victory against Panama at the World Cup and hoped they would learn the right lessons as they stayed in contention to progress.

Croatia beat a battling Panama side at the Toronto stadium on Tuesday in a game neither side could afford to lose after both teams started their campaigns with a defeat.

Croatia's win courtesy of a second-half goal from substitute Budimir kept alive their hopes of reaching the Round of 32.

"... so there we have started in this tournament and hope we draw the right lessons and continue to build on this victory," Budimir told reporters.

Croatia, who lost 4-2 to England in their World Cup opener, are third in Group L on three points before facing a stubborn Ghana side on Saturday in Philadelphia.

England lead on four points above Ghana on goal difference.

"I am happy that I secured my first goal at the World Cup, it is important for us to start winning and get back to the team we were before," Budimir said.

Croatia's Luka Modric, 40, played his 200th international and was thrown in the air by his teammates after the match.

Budimir explained that it was nice to enjoy such milestones with a celebration, especially when the team win.

"We are grateful to have a captain like Luka - a great player and a great person," Budimir added.