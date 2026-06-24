Croatian fans bring festive fervour to Toronto ahead of Panama game

TORONTO, June 23 : Thousands of Croatian fans brought festive fervour to Toronto ahead of their country's World Cup game against Panama, as they unveiled a 100-metre flag in a march to the stadium.

Croatia face Panama in a Group L game that neither team can afford to lose, with both chasing their first points in the tournament to keep their respective campaigns alive.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic is banking on the supporters to be the team's 12th man and their passion was on full display as some fans climbed trees and lamp posts with colourful flares in tow near the stadium.

Ines and Stella made the trip from Croatia to cheer for the 2018 World Cup runners-up but played coy when asked about how much they had shelled out for the tickets.

Captain Luka Modric, who is making his 200th international appearance for the country, means the "absolute world" for them, they said.

"We are winning today, absolutely," they said in unison to loud chants of Modric in the background.

Painted in Croatian colours of red, white and blue, Robbie brought along a drum with him to keep the party going throughout the evening and to celebrate his heritage.

"(I'm) just enjoying the moment, soaking in the atmosphere," he said.

Renata Tafra travelled from Split, Croatia, and has spent $3,500 on tickets with her husband so far, which she said was worth it.

"You have to be a Croatian to understand what this feels and means," she said.

Dajan, a Croatian who spends his time between the United States and Canada, watched Croatia play against England in Dallas but could not manage to secure a ticket for the game in Toronto.

But he is not going to let that disappointment get in the way of having a good time with a lot of beers, he said.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will be in the stands rooting for the team. He attributed the team's performances at previous World Cups to a strong football culture in the country.

"Just the message to the team: do what you know best, play with your heart for your country, for our flag, for our colours," he told Reuters.