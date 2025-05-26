Logo
Sport

Cross country skiing-Norway’s Johaug won’t compete in 2026 Olympics
Cross country skiing-Norway's Johaug won't compete in 2026 Olympics

FILE PHOTO: Nordic Combined - FIS Nordic Combined World Cup - Lahti, Finland - March 23, 2025 Norway's Therese Johaug in action during the women's cross country skiing classic style 50 km mass start Emmi Korhonen /Lehtikuva via REUTERS/File photo

26 May 2025 10:19PM
Norwegian Therese Johaug, a four-times Olympic cross country skiing champion, announced on Monday that she will not take part in next year's Winter Olympics.

The 36-year-old retired from the sport after winning three gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics but announced a comeback in August to participate in the Nordic World Ski Championships in the Norwegian city of Trondheim where she won three silver medals.

"It has been an adventure to be back on the team this winter, but even though I still love skiing, I feel a strong need for more time with my family," Johaug said in a post on Instagram.

"I look forward to cheering on the Norwegian team from the sidelines on the road to Cortina and want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me during my comeback."

The February 6-22 Olympics will be co-hosted by Milan and the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Source: Reuters
