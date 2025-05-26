Cross country skiing-Norway’s Johaug won’t compete in 2026 Olympics

Norwegian Therese Johaug, a four-times Olympic cross country skiing champion, announced on Monday that she will not take part in next year's Winter Olympics.

The 36-year-old retired from the sport after winning three gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics but announced a comeback in August to participate in the Nordic World Ski Championships in the Norwegian city of Trondheim where she won three silver medals.

"It has been an adventure to be back on the team this winter, but even though I still love skiing, I feel a strong need for more time with my family," Johaug said in a post on Instagram.

"I look forward to cheering on the Norwegian team from the sidelines on the road to Cortina and want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me during my comeback."

The February 6-22 Olympics will be co-hosted by Milan and the Alpine town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.