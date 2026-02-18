Crosscountry-Cold symptoms rule Svahn out of women’s sprint relay

TESERO, Italy, Feb 17 : Sweden’s Linn Svahn will miss Wednesday’s women’s sprint relay at the Winter Olympics after developing mild cold symptoms, the Swedish national team said on Tuesday.

The team will instead be represented by Joanna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist, who now carry Sweden’s medal hopes in the event.

Svahn, 25, won gold in the women’s classic sprint last Tuesday in a Swedish sweep of the podium that included Sundling and Dahlqvist. She would be isolated from the rest of the squad as a precaution, a representative for the team told Reuters.

Team officials said Svahn’s symptoms were minor, adding that she remained in Val di Fiemme, Italy, where cross-country events are being held.

Sweden won silver in the women's team sprint at the Beijing Olympics and are widely expected to take victory in Wednesday's race after a dominant performance at these Games, with eight medals in women's cross-country events so far, including three golds.

(Tommy Lund and Liz Hampton in Tesero, Italy; editing by Clare Fallon)