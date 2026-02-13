Crosscountry-Klaebo wins eighth gold of Games, ties record for Winter Olympic titles

TESERO, Italy, Feb 13 : Norway's Johannes Klaebo won the men's 10km freestyle cross-country ski race on Friday to earn his eighth Olympic title and equal the record for the most gold medals at the Winter Games.

Mathis Desloges of France won silver, his second of this Olympics, while Norway's Einar Hedegart won the bronze.

The victory was the 29-year-old's third of this Olympics and tied the Norwegian skier with three of his compatriots - fellow cross-country skiers Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie and biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen - on eight gold medals.

Hedegart, a biathlete who shifted his focus to cross-country skiing and was considered one of Klaebo's biggest challengers, came close to taking victory, but lost steam on a climb in the final kilometre of the race.

He ended up in third, 14 seconds behind the winner, with Desloges 4.9 seconds adrift in the interval-style race.

Skiers faced another day of warm weather, with temperatures hitting over 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 degrees Fahrenheit), prompting some to forgo their tops and only wear a race bib.

Course officials decided against salting the track to make the snow more compact.