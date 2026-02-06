Crosscountry-Norway's Klaebo laughs off gaming setback

CASTELLO DI FIEMME, Italy, Feb 5 : Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo has encountered an unexpected obstacle in his Milano Cortina Olympics preparation – the internet simply isn't good enough for his beloved gaming sessions.

The 29-year-old five-time Olympic champion, who travels with a case containing his games console and screen as his preferred relaxation method, found himself unable to unwind in his usual fashion due to poor connectivity.

"The conclusion was that the internet was a bit too weak yesterday. Now we have put Italy to work here and we will see if someone comes and fixes it," Klaebo told a press conference on Thursday.

"In the worst case someone turns up and cables up my internet. Then the Olympics are saved. I depend on it completely so I am willing to pay a lot to get it sorted."

Klaebo will take part in the Skiathlon on Sunday, along with teammates Harald Oestberg Amundsen, Mattis Stenshagen and Martin Loewstroem Nyenget, with expectations high.

A big favourite going into the Games, he said being the front runner does not affect him, adding that his preparations had been normal and that the most important thing was simply to get going.

"I am looking forward to getting started. We will see what the next 14 days bring. I think they will be good days," he said.

The Norwegian team also reported a minor concern as Klaebo’s relay teammate from their 2022 Olympic sprint gold, Erik Valnes, missed the pre-Games press conference due to a cold.

"The plan for now is that he will be ready to start on Tuesday," team coach Arild Monsen said, adding that Valnes was taking things calmly and was doing light training.

"For infection control reasons it was not an option for him to travel over with the final group of sprinters yesterday," Monsen added.