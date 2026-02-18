Crosscountry-Sweden win women's team sprint, Switzerland rally to take silver

TESERO, Italy, Feb 18 : Sweden won the women's team freestyle skiing sprint at the Olympics on Wednesday, taking their fourth gold medal in cross-country skiing at the Milano Cortina Games.

Switzerland took silver, surging away from a chasing group in the final lap of the race, while Germany won the bronze.

Sweden's women have dominated cross-country skiing events at these Games, also winning golds in skiathlon, classic sprint and 10km freestyle interval race.

The Scandinavian country had been favourites for the women's relay, but lost out to Norway following a series of crashes.

Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist raced for Sweden on Wednesday. Overall, the country has nine medals in cross-country skiing at the Milano Cortina Games, all in women's events.

The U.S., led by Jessie Diggins, held a medal position in the early part of the race but had to settle for fifth place.