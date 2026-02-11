Crosscountry-Sweden's health-protecting gambit pays off with early medal rush

TESERO, Italy, Feb 10 : Sweden’s ultra-cautious approach to protecting the health of its cross-country skiers has paid dividends after a dominant start that has seen its women collect five of the six medals awarded so far at the Winter Olympics.

The Swedes struck gold and silver in the opening skiathlon led by Frida Karlsson, while Linn Svahn spearheaded a clean sweep of the podium in the women’s sprint on Tuesday.

The success follows a strict isolation regime introduced as a precaution when the team arrived in Val di Fiemme, Italy, where the Olympic cross-country events are being staged, from different parts of the world.

Skiers were kept apart in the days leading up to competition, with access to their accommodation limited to hotel staff and team personnel.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Sweden also chose to skip Friday's opening ceremony at the Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium, a decision that was widely supported within the team.

"Almost all the time over the last month they have been isolated from the rest of their families and everything,” team doctor Rickard Noberius told Reuters ahead of the Games.

"They are so focused on winning medals and producing results that it has not been a problem."

Former Olympic champion Jonna Sundling, who won a sprint silver in second place behind Svahn on Tuesday, said the approach made sense.

"You need to stay healthy and injury free, especially here," she said.

"We try to do everything right, on the ski tracks, at home, with training and eating. It can definitely make a difference."

Noberius said the strict measures would naturally end once the Games conclude.

"After the Olympics they can go home," he said. "Then they can celebrate and have some fun."