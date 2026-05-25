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Cruz Azul beat Pumas to win Liga MX Clausura title
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Cruz Azul beat Pumas to win Liga MX Clausura title

Cruz Azul beat Pumas to win Liga MX Clausura title
Soccer Football - Liga MX - Final - Second Leg - Pumas UNAM v Cruz Azul - Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico - May 24, 2026 Pumas UNAM's Juninho in action with Cruz Azul's Rodolfo Rotondi REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Cruz Azul beat Pumas to win Liga MX Clausura title
Soccer Football - Liga MX - Final - Second Leg - Pumas UNAM v Cruz Azul - Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico - May 24, 2026 Cruz Azul's Kevin Mier celebrates after the match REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Cruz Azul beat Pumas to win Liga MX Clausura title
Soccer Football - Liga MX - Final - Second Leg - Pumas UNAM v Cruz Azul - Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico - May 24, 2026 Pumas UNAM's Rodrigo Lopez in action with Cruz Azul's Rodolfo Rotondi REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
25 May 2026 11:34AM
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MEXICO CITY, May 24 : Cruz Azul won the Liga MX Clausura title on Sunday after a dramatic 2-1 late victory over Pumas UNAM in an all-Mexico City final, giving the club a 10th Mexican league crown.

Following Thursday's goalless first leg, Cruz Azul secured an away win in the return match at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium thanks to Rodolfo Rotondi's stoppage-time winner.

Pumas struck first at the half-hour mark when Paraguay forward Robert Morales reacted quickest to a series of rebounds inside the box before firing home from the edge of the area.

Cruz Azul levelled in the 53rd minute through a Ruben Duarte own goal after a dangerous run by Rotondi, who later returned to seal the title in dramatic fashion two minutes into stoppage time after turning inside the area and firing past the goalkeeper.

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Pumas finished with 10 men as Uriel Antuna was sent off in added time following a VAR review.

The title completed a remarkable turnaround under interim coach Joel Huiqui, a former Cruz Azul defender who only took charge shortly before the playoffs but guided the club through the postseason.

Source: Reuters
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