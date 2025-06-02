Cruz Azul thrash Vancouver Whitecaps to CONCACAF Champions Cup title

MEXICO CITY :Mexican club Cruz Azul clinched a record-equalling seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup title with a crushing 5-0 victory over Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps in the final at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Cruz Azul put on a dominant performance in front of an ecstatic home crowd as they joined Mexican rivals America as the most successful clubs in the 60-year history of the competition.

The hosts struck early, taking the lead in the eighth minute as Carlos Rotondi slid in to square the ball for captain Ignacio Rivero, who calmly finished in a one-on-one.

Lorenzo Faravelli doubled the lead 20 minutes later, winning back the ball and unleashing a superb strike that curled in off the far post, before Angel Sepulveda added another from close range in the 37th minute.

Mateusz Bogusz made it 4-0 seconds before the break and Sepulveda scored his second goal with a powerful header five minutes into the second half as he became the tournament's top scorer with nine goals.

Major League Soccer side Vancouver failed to record a single shot in the entire match and were left frustrated in their bid to become the first Canadian team to win the continental title.