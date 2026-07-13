Cruz Hewitt sets sights on playing Australian Open after losing Wimbledon boys' final

LONDON, July 13 : After being beaten by American Jordan Lee in Sunday's Wimbledon boys' final, Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz said his next goal is to make the men’s main draw of the Australian Open.

Nearly a quarter of a century after his father won the Wimbledon title in 2002, Cruz lost 4-6 6-4 7-5 to Lee at the All England Club.

The 17-year-old was looking to become the first Australian boys' champion at Wimbledon since Luke Saville in 2011.

“I feel like I played some really good tennis and it was just a great battle today. Jordan played better and deserved to win," Hewitt said after his defeat.

"I am feeling very disappointed but I am proud of my effort to make the final. Obviously I grew up around this tournament and I have seen my dad play here. It's been a privilege to play here.

"That is the dream (playing in the Australian Open main draw). That is a big goal of mine to have that... I look forward to coming back here (Wimbledon) in the future for the men’s.”