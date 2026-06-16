Crystal Palace appoint Sage as manager after Glasner exit

June 15 : Crystal Palace have appointed French coach Pierre Sage as their new manager on a three-year deal, succeeding Oliver Glasner who left at the end of the season when his contract expired, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 47-year-old Sage will take charge at Selhurst Park after a successful stint with French club RC Lens, where he secured the club’s first-ever Coupe de France trophy and qualification for the UEFA Champions League for just the fourth time in their history with a second-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Sage will look to renew Palace's ambitions after they finished 15th in the league last season under Glasner, who announced in January that he would not be renewing his contract.

“It’s amazing to be here at Crystal Palace. I am excited by the history of the club, and by recent seasons," Sage said in a statement.

"Oliver Glasner achieved some amazing things and now I have to do the same. That’s why we come here with a lot of ambition."

Palace became the third English club in four years to win the Conference League trophy after West Ham United and Chelsea, under Glasner.

“The dynamic here is really positive and we are in this mindset too," Sage said.

"We won last year – and we want to continue in this way, in a new club, a new project, but with a lot of winning habits.

“We want to give our best every day for the team, for the club, for the people, and especially for the fans, because when you love a club in England, it’s for all your life."

Sage, who served as assistant manager at Lyon-Duchere and Red Star, made an outstanding impact in two seasons as manager at Olympique Lyonnais, helping them to secure UEFA Europa League qualification and reach the Coupe de France final.