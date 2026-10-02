Cubarsi champions defenders' cause but keeps his feet on the ground at home

MADRID, Oct 1 : Pau Cubarsi wants defenders to get their share of football's glittering prizes, but a World Cup winner's medal brings no special privileges at home, where the Barcelona teenager still bickers with his sister over the housework.

The 19-year-old Spain centre back is mounting a persuasive challenge to the forwards who usually monopolise individual honours, having played every minute of his country's World Cup triumph and been named the tournament's best young player.

He now leads the Golden Boy rankings, chasing an award for Europe's best under-21 player that only one defender, Matthijs de Ligt in 2018, has won since its creation in 2003.

"It's harder for defenders to get recognition... we're less in the spotlight," Cubarsi told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"Perhaps our work isn't as visible because, at the end of the day, the forwards score lots of goals, provide assists, play a more attractive style of football, are more eye-catching."

Spain conceded just once during the tournament and beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final, denying Lionel Messi's side a shot on target across 120 minutes.

Cubarsi also led the final for touches and successful passes, underlining his ability to shape a game rather than simply spoil an opponent's.

Asked whether he was a defender or a playmaker, he chose both.

"The playmakers also start with the goalkeeper and the defenders, and that's where the team's play and rhythm begin," he said.

"But I also love defending; I love getting down on the ground; I love going into tackles. I think I'm a bit of both."

His reference points are former Barcelona captains Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique: the former for leadership and character, the latter for distribution.

Yet composure should not be confused with a reluctance to compete.

"I've never been the sort of player to play very roughly. If I do have to make a tackle, I'll do it, but without malice – always with the aim of winning the ball," he said.

"But I think that intensity and that character mustn't be lost because they're very important for a defender."

SMALL PLEASURES, BIG AMBITIONS

Off the pitch, Cubarsi prefers a quieter existence, shaped by his upbringing in Estanyol, a village with a population of 187 in Girona, and a family of carpenters whose lessons in discipline have stayed with him.

He lives in Barcelona with his older sister Irene, learning to cook and negotiating the division of domestic duties.

"Yes, we have to split it up, even if there's a bit of bickering," he said.

"At the end of the day, we're siblings and neither of us wants to do anything for the other, but we do have to help each other out where we can and try not to be too lazy."

He has no tattoos and plans none, does not play PlayStation and puts his phone away around family and friends.

Living near Barcelona's training ground is convenient. The city itself has been a harder sell.

"Whenever I can, I head down to the village," he said.

"I really enjoy finding relaxation in the little things, in nature – just being there, being at peace, and savouring it."

His ambitions extend beyond football, with plans to study business and administration. For now, he is practising English, making room for learning amid training and matches.

"It's also important to keep working on yourself as a person, as a human being, because life, unfortunately, isn't just about football and you have to have other experiences," he said.

There is nothing modest about his next sporting targets: the Nations League with Spain and Champions League with Barcelona.

Individual awards would be welcome, too, but he sees recognition for defenders as a cause bigger than himself.

"I also believe that, even if it isn't me, other centre backs can be in contention for these awards; it shows that we're up there too – why not?" he said.

For all that ambition, his preferred description of himself remains uncomplicated.

"Ultimately, I like people to see me as a simple person – someone who'd say they're just a normal person, who does simple things."