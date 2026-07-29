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Cucurella gets tattoo of Spain coach to honour World Cup promise
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Cucurella gets tattoo of Spain coach to honour World Cup promise

Cucurella gets tattoo of Spain coach to honour World Cup promise
Jul 19, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Spain defender Marc Cucurella (24) in action against Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Cucurella gets tattoo of Spain coach to honour World Cup promise
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Spain v Austria - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Spain's Marc Cucurella and coach Luis De La Fuente celebrates after the match as Spain qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
29 Jul 2026 12:42AM
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July 28 : Spain defender Marc Cucurella proved he was a man of his word when he made good his promise of getting a tattoo of his national team coach Luis de la Fuente's face.

The 28-year-old had said he would tattoo the coach's face on his body if Spain lifted the World Cup. After Spain beat Argentina in the final, De la Fuente said with a smile that he expected Cucurella to stick to his word.

On Tuesday, Cucurella kept his promise, getting an image of De la Fuente holding the World Cup inked on his left arm.

"Promise fulfilled," Cucurella posted on Instagram, along with short clips of him getting the tattoo.

Real Madrid's Cucurella, who carried his wife's pyjama top with him as a lucky charm during the World Cup, started in all eight matches for Spain, helping the team keep seven clean sheets.

Source: Reuters
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