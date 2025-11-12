Cunha credits Manchester United resurgence for Brazil call-ups under Ancelotti

LONDON :Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has credited the club's resurgence under Ruben Amorim with helping him cement a spot in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cunha has been a consistent presence in the Brazil set-up since Italian Ancelotti took charge in May, tasked with preparing the record five-time World Cup winners for next year's tournament in North America.

The 26-year-old, who has flourished under United manager Amorim this season, has featured in all four of Ancelotti’s squad selections, thanks in part to his versatility, he believes.

Cunha has seamlessly adapted to playing as a hybrid attacking midfielder and forward, a trait he believes has strengthened his case for World Cup inclusion next year.

“Knowing that the manager trusts me to play in multiple positions is important,” Cunha told reporters at a press conference in London on Tuesday. Brazil face Senegal in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

“It gives me the responsibility to be decisive and to always work hard no matter where he places me. You need to deliver and prove that you’re ready."

United’s recent resurgence has been pivotal in Cunha’s journey to the national team. Reflecting on his previous disappointment at missing out on Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad while at Atletico Madrid, Cunha acknowledged the emotional toll it took.

A viral video showed the forward breaking down after learning of his omission, a moment he now sees as a turning point.

“Every moment in life is an opportunity to grow,” he said. “Not being selected for Qatar was painful, but it taught me to deal with setbacks differently. I’ve matured. The frustration then has driven me to where I am now.”

Cunha credited United’s improved performances for his current run with Brazil.

“Manchester United is a club that should always be at the top,” he said. “I’m grateful to be playing in a side that’s delivering and competing well. To earn a spot in the national team, you have to consistently show your worth at club level.”

Ahead of the World Cup next year, Cunha praised the focus and clarity Ancelotti has brought to the Brazil squad. “This new cycle feels different, even with many players rotating in and out. The direction is clear, and everyone understands what we aim to achieve.”