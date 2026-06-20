Cunha starts in Brazil attack as Ancelotti makes two changes against Haiti

PHILADELPHIA, June 19 : Brazil selected forward Matheus Cunha and right back Danilo to start ahead of Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez in Friday’s World Cup match against Haiti as Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the team after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their Group C opener.

• Ancelotti gives another chance to midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta, who start after struggling against Morocco.

• Cunha will play alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha up front.

• Neymar did not make the trip as he is still recovering from a calf injury which has him sidelined for over a month.

• Haiti also made two changes from their opening 1-0 defeat by Scotland, bringing in an extra defender in Jean-Kevin Duverne and forward Josue Casimir to replace Louicius Deedson and Wilson Isidor.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr

Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot