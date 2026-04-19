Cunha strike earns Man United 1-0 win at Chelsea

LONDON, April 18 : Manchester United won 1-0 at Chelsea on Saturday to take a big step towards Champions League football next season.

Matheus Cunha fired home from a pinpoint Bruno Fernandes cross with United's first shot on target in the 43rd minute.The visitors resisted waves of Chelsea attacks with the home side hitting the woodwork three times.

The result lifted United to 58 points in the Premier League ahead of Aston Villa on 55 and Liverpool on 52 but it severely dented Chelsea's chances of reaching the Champions League.

Their fourth Premier League defeat in a row without scoring left them sixth four points adrift of the top five and 10 points behind United.