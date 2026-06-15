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Curacao can still enjoy beautiful World Cup, says Advocaat
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Curacao can still enjoy beautiful World Cup, says Advocaat

Curacao can still enjoy beautiful World Cup, says Advocaat
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Germany v Curacao - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Curacao's Sherel Floranus, Jeremy Antonisse, Gervane Kastaneer, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville and Juninho Bacuna IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker
Curacao can still enjoy beautiful World Cup, says Advocaat
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Germany v Curacao - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Curacao's Riechedly Bazoer collects the ball after Germany's Kai Havertz scores their seventh goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Curacao can still enjoy beautiful World Cup, says Advocaat
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Germany v Curacao - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Curacao's Jearl Margaritha collects the ball after Germany's Deniz Undav scores their sixth goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Curacao can still enjoy beautiful World Cup, says Advocaat
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Germany v Curacao - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann with Curacao coach Dick Advocaat after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
15 Jun 2026 04:15AM
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HOUSTON, June 14 : The Curacao players have no reason to be downcast following a 7-1 mauling by Germany in the tiny nation's World Cup debut on Sunday and still have an opportunity to enjoy a successful tournament, coach Dick Advocaat said. 

The 78-year-old Dutchman said his players were not expecting such a result but acknowledged his team gave up easy goals in the Caribbean nation's first appearance at a World Cup tournament. 

"We need to turn this into a beautiful tournament," Advocaat said. "We can have a surprise in the second and third match. In the end we will be glad we were part of the biggest football tournament in the world."

Germany's Felix Nmecha netted the tournament's fastest goal and the four-times world champions kept scoring but Curacao gave their fans something to cheer when Livano Comenencia's deflected shot beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level the  match at 1-1.

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In the end, though, Germany proved too much to handle - something Advocaat said his players had nothing to be ashamed about.

"We had expected to do more against Germany but we couldn't," he added. "They were very very strong and we conceded some easy goals.

"Players know if they lose they shouldn't be downcast. This is not a disgrace." 

Advocaat also praised the travelling supporters who roared their team on even as the scoreline against them kept growing. 

He also said he had to step back into the dugout when the national anthem started because the moment became too emotional for him. 

"This is related to the joy of the people in Curacao," he said. "This is when the emotions come to the surface. The joy of the people is fantastic."

Source: Reuters
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