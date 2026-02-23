Curling-Double touching controversy put curling in the spotlight

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 22 : Curling delivered high drama as well as sporting excellence at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, with Sweden at the heart of it all.

The competitions were overshadowed by a storm that ensued after the Swedish men's team accused Canada of cheating by double touching stones, prompting an expletive-laden response from curler Marc Kennedy that went viral on social media and dominated headlines.

The incident raised questions over officiating and whether governing body World Curling was equipped to regulate an increasingly competitive sport while preserving its honour-based traditions.

However, it also brought some much-needed attention to a sport often ignored between Games.

Aside from their role in highlighting the controversy, Sweden excelled on the ice and topped the medal table with two gold medals.

While their defending men's champions, led by Niklas Edin, exited early after a disappointing campaign, the brother-sister duo of Rasmus and Isabella Wranaa claimed mixed doubles gold, followed by Anna Hasselborg's team capturing their second women's crown.

"It was super inspiring watching Isabella and Rasmus before we got here. It for sure gave us a lot of energy and inspiration from the start when they played," said Sofia Scharback, the women's team's lead.

"It's like riding the wave from their performance. It's a big thing now coming home with two gold medals for Sweden in curling. It's huge."

Canada, the curling capital of the world, rebounded from recent Olympic disappointments to claim their first men's gold since 2014, despite Brad Jacobs' team having to battle off-ice distractions amid the cheating storm.

The nation also secured women's bronze through Rachel Homan's rink, giving the two-time world champions their first Olympic medal.

"Curling has changed a lot over the last five, ten years, internationally. It's more challenging than ever to get on top of this podium," said men's team curler Brett Gallant.

"It feels like we've climbed a mountain together, lifting each other all the way there to the top. What an incredible feeling. We're so proud to represent Canada."

Switzerland won two medals, a women's silver and a men's bronze, while the United States picked up a silver medal in the mixed doubles - their first in the format.

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner's mixed doubles bronze brought a measure of success for home nation Italy, though the pair will have left slightly disappointed after failing to defend their gold from Beijing.

Perhaps the biggest heartbreak belonged to Bruce Mouat's Britain, who were heavy favourites for men's gold but fell just short, losing to Canada in the final.