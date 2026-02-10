Curling-Italy still have 'an important thing' to play for, says Constantini

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 9 : Italy's mixed doubles curlers are determined to salvage Olympic bronze on home ice at the Milano Cortina Games after enduring heartbreak in their bid to retain gold, Stefania Constantini said on Monday.

Constantini and Amos Mosaner, the Olympic and world champions, were beaten 9-8 in the mixed doubles semi-finals by Americans Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse.

They will face Britain in a bronze medal game on Tuesday, a rematch of last year's world championships final in which Italy emerged victorious.

"They are a really good team," Constantini told reporters.

"For sure, it will be important to refocus, have a good sleep tonight. And really, tomorrow, go on the ice and play our performance, think about ourselves, and really live our last game here at the Olympics in Italy.

"Live the moment, hear the cheers for us, play our best curling. We can do it, we have to really remember that tomorrow we can still do an important thing, and we have to believe it."

Following their Olympic gold at the Beijing Games in 2022, Constantini and Mosaner parted ways for three years, before reuniting ahead of the world championships in 2025.

Asked about their post-Olympic plans, Mosaner said: "We have to play one important game tomorrow, in which we are playing for a medal at the Olympics.

"You don't have this opportunity every year or in every life. We will try to get the job done tomorrow, and then I think we can sit down and relax a little bit and see what the future can present.

"I think at the end of the season, we'll decide it. But for now, we don't have any plan."