Curling-Rock-solid Britain beat US to secure semi-final berth

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 7 : Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat beat Canada before ending the United States' unbeaten run to clinch their place in the mixed doubles curling semi-finals at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Saturday.

Mouat and Dodds, who were world champions in 2021 and finished in fourth place at the Beijing Olympics in 2022, sit atop the round-robin standings after winning their first seven games in the competition.

They can no longer be caught by fifth-placed Sweden, who can only win a maximum of six games.

The British pair sealed a hard-fought win over Canada's Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman in the morning session, before returning to the ice and beating Americans Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse 6-4.

"It's always a nice feeling to know you're qualified, but we want to still continue to play well," Dodds said.

"And today, those two games were definitely our A performances out there and we'll need to continue that. So we'll continue that into tomorrow and hopefully we can secure a top spot."

Sweden's Isabella and Rasmus Wranaa clinched a massive 9-4 win over reigning Olympic and world champions Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner of Italy to boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

Italy, who went unbeaten in the only two previous competitions that Constantini and Mosaner played together, have now suffered two defeats in their campaign.

They will be hoping to bounce back but face a difficult test in the evening session, taking on two-times Olympic medallists Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien of Norway in a rematch of the final in Beijing four years ago.

Italy are joint fourth in the standings, with Norway joint sixth after winning two out of their first five games, including a 6-5 victory over Estonia on Saturday.

At the bottom of the table, the Czech pairing of Julie Zelingrova and Vit Chabicovsky beat South Koreans Jeong Yeong-seok and Kim Seon-yeong 9-4 to pick up their first win of the tournament.

Teams will play nine times in the round-robin stage at the Cortina Olympic Curling Centre, with the semi-finals taking place on Monday and the medal matches scheduled for Tuesday.