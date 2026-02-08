Curling-Struggling Czech Republic, South Korea clinch second victories

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 8 : Czech Republic and South Korea claimed their second wins of the mixed doubles curling competition at the Winter Olympics on Sunday to create a logjam at the bottom of the standings.

The Czech pairing of Julie Zelingrova and Vit Chabicovsky beat twice Olympic medallists Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien of Norway 6-3.

"I think we felt really confident. I think it was a little bit of a relief that we already got that one win," Chabicovsky said.

"It was also quite a challenge that we had to regroup and think of this game as an important game as well, rather than just being happy that we already have a win."

South Korea's Jeong Yeong-seok and Kim Seon-yeong also put in a strong performance against Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill, the 2024 World Championships silver medallists, winning 9-3.

All of the four teams in action in Sunday's morning session are now tied on two wins from seven matches, meaning each face an uphill battle to crack the top four and reach the playoffs.

Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are the only team to have sealed their spot in the semi-finals after winning all seven of the games they have played in the tournament.

Teams play nine times in the round-robin stage at the Cortina Olympic Curling Centre, with the semis taking place on Monday and the medal matches scheduled for Tuesday.