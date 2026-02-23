Curling-Swiss couple Paetz and Michel win medals at Games

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 22 : Swiss curling couple Alina Paetz and Sven Michel both won medals at the Winter Olympics this week, but for them watching each other compete from the stands can be more nerve-wracking than being on the ice.

Paetz, 35, claimed silver as fourth on Silvana Tirinzoni's women's team on Sunday, while Michel, 37, secured bronze for Yannick Schwaller's men's team on Friday.

"I'm just very proud of both of us. I think the goal was to come here and win a medal for both teams, and we did that," Paetz said.

"I think it's always tough to watch his games and the other way around too, so we're just happy we pulled that out at the end to win a medal, both of us."

Michel, whose bronze came on the same day Paetz's team secured their spot in the women's final, admitted watching his partner was more stressful than his own game.

"It was actually the worst part of my day, watching the women's game, because I was deadly nervous," he said, speaking after winning bronze.

"I almost cried at the end, so I was so, so, so nervous. But luckily it worked out and I could just focus in time for my own game."

The couple spent little time together in Cortina, even opting to postpone their Valentine's Day plans since they were both competing on February 14, but years on tour had prepared them for it.

"We're used to that. We don't see each other often, but we're always in contact with texting, WhatsApp and everything," Paetz said.

"I think it's mostly like only once a day where we see each other pretty quick and just share some moments. I guess it's good how it is. He has to concentrate on what he's doing in the week and the same for me."

Neither will have much time to enjoy their victories, with both teams in action at the Swiss Championships next week.

"We're just looking forward to when we have a little quiet time back home, it will be a while from now on. But we're looking forward to that," Paetz added.