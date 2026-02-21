Logo
Curling-Switzerland thrash Norway to win men's bronze medal
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Curling - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Norway vs Switzerland - Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 20, 2026. Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland, Benoit Schwarz-van Berkel of Switzerland and Pablo Lachat-Couchepin of Switzerland in action during the match against Norway REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Curling - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Norway vs Switzerland - Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 20, 2026. Team Switzerland and Team Norway shake hands after the match for bronze REUTERS/Issei Kato
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Curling - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Norway vs Switzerland - Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 20, 2026. Martin Sesaker of Norway, Gaute Nepstad of Norway and Magnus Ramsfjell of Norway in action during the match against Switzerland REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Curling - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Norway vs Switzerland - Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 20, 2026. Magnus Ramsfjell of Norway in action during the match against Switzerland REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
21 Feb 2026 04:37AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2026 04:48AM)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 20 : Yannick Schwaller's Switzerland won the Olympic bronze medal in the men's curling competition by beating Norway 9-1 on Friday.

Switzerland went unbeaten in their round-robin campaign at the Milano Cortina Games but missed out on the final after losing to world champions Britain in the semis on Thursday.

Some strategic shot-making from Switzerland in the second end helped them set up a three-pointer for Benoit Schwarz-van Berkel, before they stole another to take a 4-0 lead early on.

After a single for Norway, Schwarz-van Berkel struck again in the eighth end with a runback to add two more points to Switzerland's tally and give them a 6-1 advantage.

Norway never really threatened to get back into the contest and, after a miss from Magnus Ramsfjell opened a three-point steal for the Swiss in the eighth, the Norwegian skip conceded in some style, doing a 360 spin delivering his last throw.

It is Switzerland's eighth curling medal overall and first since they won a men's bronze at Pyeongchang 2018.

Brad Jacobs' Canada face Bruce Mouat's Britain, the world champions, in the gold medal game at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
