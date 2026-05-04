Curling-Three-time Olympic medallist Edin announces international retirement

May 4 : Three-time Olympic medallist Niklas Edin announced his retirement from international curling on Monday, saying he plans to remain involved in the sport in various roles and continue playing in the Rock League, which just completed its inaugural season.

The Swedish skip, 40, won a record eight world championships, eight European titles and a gold medal at 2008 Beijing Olympics during a career that spanned more than two decades, despite being plagued by injuries and undergoing several surgeries.

"The years passed, the injuries kept coming but the titles also started coming. The relentless work had paid off and from that point there was no looking back," Edin said in a post on social media.

A five-time Olympian, Edin set the record for most Olympic curling appearances earlier this year at the Milano Cortina Games, surpassing John Shuster with more than 51 matches played.